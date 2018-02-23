Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

Dr. Robert Weiss Image: Courtesy Diane Weiss

Sarasota's Weiss Pediatric Care was recently recognized by the nonprofit National Committee for Quality Assurance for using evidence-based processes to build long-term coordinated care relationships. The committee's Patient-Centered Medical Home primary care model combines teamwork and information technology to improve care, improve patients’ experience and reduce costs. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians, instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits.