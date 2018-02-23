A New Popsicle Shop Keeps it Pretty Chill on St. Armands Circle

The Hyppo's pistachio and orange popsicle Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

All of a sudden it's hot. That means it’s “popsicle weather,” according to one of the young counter servers at The Hyppo, a new popsicle shop that opened on St. Armands Circle last December.

The location is tiny, with a low ceiling that would have Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ducking, but convivial, with ridges of brightly colored popsicles painted all over the walls and affable staffers eager to suggest a flavor or three. In fact, if you ask the employees about any of the varieties, the answer is almost always, “Oh, it’s so good.” Thing is, they’re right.

The shop’s selection varies from week to week, with roughly 450 flavors cycling through in a given year. All of the popsicles are made in St. Augustine, where the company was founded in 2010. The St. Armands location is the chain’s 12th overall and first in the area. The popsicles sell for $3.75. A fresh chocolate coating will cost you an extra buck—worth it, particularly on the creamier treats.

On one recent visit, the menu included horchata (good), pistachio and orange (good), peanut butter pie (good) and many more, like avocado cream and dark roast espresso (good, I’m assuming). On the way to the beach? On the way home from the beach? Stop by. The forecast calls for popsicles.

The Hyppo is located at 438 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more info, call (941) 388-3330 or visit the shop's website.