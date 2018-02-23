'Financial Inclusion' Summit Happens Wednesday

Bank on Suncoast—a project launched by United Way Suncoast to increase access to safe, affordable banking services—is holding a "financial inclusion summit" from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. The keynote speaker will be Anthony Barrows of Ideas42, a team of academics and researchers who study behavioral science to help address social issues. Barrows' work focuses on domestic poverty, local government, education and civic engagement. Register for the summit for free online.