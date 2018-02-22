Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

A rendering of the planned Sarasota Memorial Hospital facility Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board on Monday selected Flad Architects to design its new cancer inpatient and surgical tower and outpatient radiation treatment center, and chose general contractors Brasfield & Gorrie, CPPI and Willis Smith Construction to build the two facilities over the next two to three years. The Hospital Board last month approved $220 million to develop a comprehensive cancer program. When complete, the new Cancer Institute will include a widening range of fellowship-trained oncology specialists and sub-specialists and offer patients a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach. The hospital's plans include building a new cancer inpatient and surgical tower on Sarasota Memorial’s main campus, an outpatient radiation treatment center on its University Parkway campus and more.