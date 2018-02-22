  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board on Monday selected Flad Architects, Brasfield & Gorrie, CPPI and Willis Smith Construction to work on the project.

By Staff 2/22/2018 at 2:51pm

Sarasota memorial hospital uyc2pl

A rendering of the planned Sarasota Memorial Hospital facility

Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board on Monday selected Flad Architects to design its new cancer inpatient and surgical tower and outpatient radiation treatment center, and chose general contractors Brasfield & GorrieCPPI and Willis Smith Construction to build the two facilities over the next two to three years. The Hospital Board last month approved $220 million to develop a comprehensive cancer program. When complete, the new Cancer Institute will include a widening range of fellowship-trained oncology specialists and sub-specialists and offer patients a collaborative, multi-disciplinary approach. The hospital's plans include building a new cancer inpatient and surgical tower on Sarasota Memorial’s main campus, an outpatient radiation treatment center on its University Parkway campus and more.

Filed under
cancer, Willis Smith Construction, CPPI, Brasfield & Gorrie, Flad Architects, construction, health care, Biz Daily, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Show Comments

Related Content

Construction

Hospital Board Picks Architect, Builder for New $225 Million Venice Hospital

11/22/2017 By staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial to Develop Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Program

01/17/2018 By staff

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

02/21/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

02/21/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

02/20/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant News

Louies Modern Finds Its Identity

02/20/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Report Estimates Orioles' Economic Impact at $97 Million

2:24pm By Staff

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's The Rehearsal Has a Dark Side

11:13am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Feb. 22-28

9:33am By Ilene Denton

Health care

Former Texas State Senator to Speak at Planned Parenthood Dinner

02/21/2018 By Staff

Preview

Inside Toni Dove: Embodied Machines at The Ringling

02/21/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sneak Peek

Sarasota Film Festival Unveils 20th Anniversary Poster

02/20/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

2:17pm By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

In the Glow

Beauty Advice from Author and Speaker Michelle Phillips

02/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

02/15/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Home & Real Estate

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

02/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home and Condo Sales Up in January

02/21/2018 By Staff

Deals

Bank Building Sold for $805,000

02/19/2018 By Staff

One Cool Pool

Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

02/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

New Wealth Management Headquarters Completed

02/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

Health Care Company's Building Sold for $2.2 Million

02/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Retail

Amish Furniture Retailer Picks New Customer Experience Manager

3:04pm By Staff

New hires

Convention and Visitors Bureau Names New Director of Cultural Affairs

2:37pm By Staff

Health care

Former Texas State Senator to Speak at Planned Parenthood Dinner

02/21/2018 By Staff

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

02/21/2018 By Staff

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

02/21/2018 By Staff

New hires

Wealth Management Firm Names New Research Assistant

02/21/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Health & Fitness

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

2:51pm By Staff

New business

In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

02/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe