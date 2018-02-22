Convention and Visitors Bureau Names New Director of Cultural Affairs

Judith Tilton Image: Courtesy Megan Brewster

The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau recently hired Judith Tilton to fill the newly created role of director of cultural affairs. Tilton will work as a liaison between the arts and heritage community, the convention and visitors bureau and Manatee County staff. The Bradenton area is home to more than 100 different organizations providing special events, education, performing arts and heritage celebrations, along with several event venues.