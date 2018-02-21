Wealth Management Firm Names New Research Assistant

Cameron Dees Image: Courtesy Jamie Jalwan

Sarasota's Allegiant Private Advisors recently hired Cameron Dees as a research assistant. In the new role, Dees is responsible for researching existing client holdings as well as investments that are candidates for inclusion in client portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Dees held several positions in the banking industry. He graduated with a bachelor of science in finance from Marshall University, where he also earned his master of business administration. Allegiant manages wealth for high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, nonprofits and foundations.