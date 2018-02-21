  1. Eat & Drink
Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

The two new restaurants are the chain's 50th and 51st locations.

By Staff 2/21/2018 at 2:44pm

Metro diner dpa4ci

The fried chicken and waffles at Metro Diner

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

The Jacksonville-based restaurant chain Metro Diner is opening two new locations in the area next month. A restaurant located at 6056 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, will open to the public on Tuesday, March 13, while another located at 2053 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice will open on Tuesday, March 20. The two restaurants are the company's 50th and 51st locations. Overall, Metro Diner plans to open more than 35 diners in 13 states this year.

