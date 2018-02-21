Sarasota County Home and Condo Sales Up in January

Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County in January totaled 519, a 9.5 percent increase from the number of sales in January 2017, while the number of sales of Sarasota County condos was 31.5 percent higher in January than during the previous January. The median price of a single-family home increased by 10.4 percent to $275,900 during the same time frame, while the median price of a condo decreased by .8 percent to $238,000. Those numbers come from new data published by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.