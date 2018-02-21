Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

The Sarasota Audubon Society Nature Center Image: Courtesy Allison Moore

The design for the Sarasota Audubon Society Nature Center recently earned a Zero Net Energy Building Certification from the New Buildings Institute. Zero net energy buildings are ultra-efficient new construction and retrofit projects that consume only as much energy as they produce from clean, renewable resources. The certification was announced this week by Michael Carlson, principal of Carlson Studio Architecture, which was part of the design team. The project will be recognized and honored at the “Getting to Zero National Forum,” held April 17-19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Audubon center was completed in January 2016.