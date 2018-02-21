Former Texas State Senator to Speak at Planned Parenthood Dinner

Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis Image: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, D-Fort Worth, will serve as the special guest at a Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida dinner and silent auction next month. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Hyatt Regency, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets are $100-$200. Davis earned national media attention in 2013 when she filibustered for 11 hours in an attempt to defeat a law restricting access to abortion.