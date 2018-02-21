  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

Including an extravagant demonstration of Indian foods, a coffee cupping at Perq and a fundraiser at Big Top Brewing Company

By Jordan Noyes 2/21/2018 at 10:55am

Screen shot 2018 02 21 at 10.59.22 am ycbjge

The Rosemary Sunset Market debuts on Feb. 22. 

Image: Megan McDonald

Chef’s Dinner

Feb. 21

Boca Sarasota is offering their personal chefs' services for the attendees of this epic four-course dinner. Entrées for the evening are as follows: grass fed Korean beef bao bun, teriyaki pork salad, roast lamb ramen bowl and a grass-fed, smoked, candied hoisin beef rib. Sides range from lemongrass to soft poached eggs. Accompanying wines aim to complement with a Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc for the first course, Fenwick Springs Chardonnay for the second, a Clos de Los Siete Malbec blend for the third and a Sebastopol Oaks Pinot Noir for the fourth. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person. Call (941) 256-3565 to reserve.

Counter Culture Coffee Cupping at Perq Coffee Bar

Feb. 22

Join Perq Coffee Bar and Counter Culture Coffee for a cupping event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Taste several Counter Culture coffees and get drinks made by Counter Culture guest baristas James Black and Sandra Walimaki. Free; call (941) 955-8101 for more info. 

Rosemary Sunset Market

Feb. 22 

Head over to the Rosemary District, on May Lane between Cocoanut Ave and Florida Avenue, for a new eight-week nighttime market from 5-8 p.m. The market will consist of up to 40 Sarasota Farmers Market vendors, including Worden Farm, Homestead Hydronponic Farm, prepared food vendors, artisans and more. Customers will enjoy live music and seating, as well as activities for kids and food demonstrations.

An Interactive Indian Food, Wine & Cocktail Experience with The Indian Table

 Feb. 22

Libby's Cafe + Bar presents "An Interactive Indian Food, Wine & Cocktail Experience with The Indian Table." Sample authentic Indian small plates (including samosas and tandoori chicken tikka), cocktails and wines. During the event, Deepa from The Indian Table will prepare your meal live. The event begins at 5 p.m.; tickets are $50 a person. 

Lent Menu at The Melting Pot

Feb. 23

Through March 30, The Melting Pot will offer a Lenten menu on Friday nights. The meal will consist of a three-course menu of Atlantic salmon, roasted garlic shrimp, ahi tuna and more for $29.95. Full menu can be found here.

Third Annual St. Jude Presents: Foodlosophy

Feb. 23

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Florida hosts the third annual Foodlosophy event, located at Michael’s On East. The event features some of Sarasota’s best chefs preparing creative, delicious and nutritious meals with ingredients from local farms. Included are cocktails, dinner and a live and silent auction. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $200 a person. Additional information including sponsorships found here. Proceeds go toward St Jude’s efforts in medical research.

Big Top Food Truck Rally + Fundraiser

Feb. 24

Big Top Brewing Company hosts the Big Top Food Truck Rally + Fundraiser for the charity GreenZone Hero. Featured food trucks include Smokin' Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile, Taste Time to Love Us, Funky Fusion, Chefs2U and Ri...Quisimo. Live music will be performed by Katalyst Band, a 90s grunge rock group. The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $1 a person or $5 for a wristband; wristband proceeds go toward GreenZone Hero.

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Perq Coffee Bar

$$ Coffee 1821 Hillview St.

Great coffee is both art and science, and it’s a combination you’ll find at Perq, where caffeine technicians engineer ultra-palatable pour-overs, lattes and ...

Related Content

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

01/31/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

A Honeybee Tour, an Organic Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2018 Photography by Stephanie Isaac

Weekly Planner

A Mac 'n' Cheese Cook Off, JDub's Monthly Food Truck and Indian Restaurant Classics and More for This Week

01/15/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

A Farm to Fork Dinner at Phillippi State Park, Sunday Funday at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

01/03/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurants

Two New Metro Diners Opening Next Month

2:44pm By Staff

Weekly Planner

A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

10:55am By Jordan Noyes

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

02/20/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant News

Louies Modern Finds Its Identity

02/20/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Health care

Former Texas State Senator to Speak at Planned Parenthood Dinner

3:02pm By Staff

Preview

Inside Toni Dove: Embodied Machines at The Ringling

2:51pm By Kay Kipling

Sneak Peek

Sarasota Film Festival Unveils 20th Anniversary Poster

02/20/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Jazz Festival "World of Jazz" Ready to Roll

02/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Education

Sports Academy Looking to Hire 250-Plus

02/19/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/19/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

In the Glow

Beauty Advice from Author and Speaker Michelle Phillips

02/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

02/15/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Our Fashion and Beauty Editor's Indian Beach Home

02/15/2018 By Robert Plunket

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Expected to Reach $19.6 Billion

02/07/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Environment

Nature Center Earns 'Zero Net Energy' Certification

2:52pm By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home and Condo Sales Up in January

2:35pm By Staff

Deals

Bank Building Sold for $805,000

02/19/2018 By Staff

One Cool Pool

Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

02/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

New Wealth Management Headquarters Completed

02/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

Health Care Company's Building Sold for $2.2 Million

02/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

New hires

Wealth Management Firm Names New Research Assistant

2:39pm By Staff

Manufacturing

Venice Manufacturer's 2017 Sales Exceed $511 Million

2:16pm By Staff

New hires

Law Firm Adds New Health Care Attorney

02/20/2018 By Staff

Retail

Forum to Weigh Civil Rights, Religious Freedom

02/20/2018 By Staff

Science

Mote Marine Hires Two Researchers for Keys Facility

02/20/2018 By Staff

Deals

Sarasota Manufacturer Buys Italian Company

02/20/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Health & Fitness

New business

In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

02/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Surgeon Tops in Florida for Hip and Knee Surgeries

02/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Memory Care Facility Changes Name, Adds Assisted Living Residences

02/06/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe