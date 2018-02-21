A New Nighttime Market, Authentic Indian Food at Libby's, and More Local Dining Events

The Rosemary Sunset Market debuts on Feb. 22. Image: Megan McDonald

Feb. 21

Boca Sarasota is offering their personal chefs' services for the attendees of this epic four-course dinner. Entrées for the evening are as follows: grass fed Korean beef bao bun, teriyaki pork salad, roast lamb ramen bowl and a grass-fed, smoked, candied hoisin beef rib. Sides range from lemongrass to soft poached eggs. Accompanying wines aim to complement with a Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc for the first course, Fenwick Springs Chardonnay for the second, a Clos de Los Siete Malbec blend for the third and a Sebastopol Oaks Pinot Noir for the fourth. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person. Call (941) 256-3565 to reserve.

Feb. 22

Join Perq Coffee Bar and Counter Culture Coffee for a cupping event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Taste several Counter Culture coffees and get drinks made by Counter Culture guest baristas James Black and Sandra Walimaki. Free; call (941) 955-8101 for more info.

Feb. 22

Head over to the Rosemary District, on May Lane between Cocoanut Ave and Florida Avenue, for a new eight-week nighttime market from 5-8 p.m. The market will consist of up to 40 Sarasota Farmers Market vendors, including Worden Farm, Homestead Hydronponic Farm, prepared food vendors, artisans and more. Customers will enjoy live music and seating, as well as activities for kids and food demonstrations.

Feb. 22

Libby's Cafe + Bar presents "An Interactive Indian Food, Wine & Cocktail Experience with The Indian Table." Sample authentic Indian small plates (including samosas and tandoori chicken tikka), cocktails and wines. During the event, Deepa from The Indian Table will prepare your meal live. The event begins at 5 p.m.; tickets are $50 a person.

Feb. 23

Through March 30, The Melting Pot will offer a Lenten menu on Friday nights. The meal will consist of a three-course menu of Atlantic salmon, roasted garlic shrimp, ahi tuna and more for $29.95. Full menu can be found here.

Feb. 23

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Florida hosts the third annual Foodlosophy event, located at Michael’s On East. The event features some of Sarasota’s best chefs preparing creative, delicious and nutritious meals with ingredients from local farms. Included are cocktails, dinner and a live and silent auction. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $200 a person. Additional information including sponsorships found here. Proceeds go toward St Jude’s efforts in medical research.

Feb. 24

Big Top Brewing Company hosts the Big Top Food Truck Rally + Fundraiser for the charity GreenZone Hero. Featured food trucks include Smokin' Momma Lora’s BBQ Mobile, Taste Time to Love Us, Funky Fusion, Chefs2U and Ri...Quisimo. Live music will be performed by Katalyst Band, a 90s grunge rock group. The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $1 a person or $5 for a wristband; wristband proceeds go toward GreenZone Hero.