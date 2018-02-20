Deals
Sarasota Manufacturer Buys Italian Company
Sarasota's Sun Hydraulics, which makes hydraulic valves and other industrial equipment, on Monday announced that it is acquiring Faster Group.
Sarasota's Sun Hydraulics, which makes hydraulic valves and other industrial equipment, on Monday announced that it is acquiring Faster Group, an Italian manufacturer that makes quick-release hydraulic coupling products, for approximately $531 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. Headquartered in Milan, Faster also has operations in Toledo, Ohio; Pune, India; Shanghai, China; São Paulo, Brazil; and Langenfeld, Germany. Its primary markets include agriculture and construction equipment.