Sarasota Film Festival Unveils 20th Anniversary Poster

This year's SFF poster Image: Courtesy Sarasota Film Festival

The Sarasota Film Festival’s 20th anniversary season isn’t coming up until April, but the festival has unveiled its special edition poster for the 2018 event.

Designed by local Kelsey Hunt-Dolan, a graduate of New College of Florida, the poster brings together the familiar SFF logo, “XX” Roman numerals denoting 20 and the iconic image of the statue of David—a replica of which adorns the Ringling Museum courtyard and serves as the city’s official symbol.

The visual is just enough to whet film lovers’ appetites for what’s to come April 13-22, when the festival welcomes new movies, filmmakers and established stars to town. More details of the festival will be announced in March; to stay up to date visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.