Mote Marine Hires Two Researchers for Keys Facility

Heather Page Image: Courtesy Shelby Isaacson

Mote Marine Laboratory recently hired postdoctoral research fellow Heather Page and staff biologist Abigail Clark at its Summerland Key research facility. Page is developing a program to study ocean acidification's effects on corals, seaweeds and sponges. Ocean acidification is driven by humans and is caused by the increased carbon dioxide absorbed by the seawater from the atmosphere. Clark, meanwhile, is tasked with setting up and managing the molecular biology and microbiology laboratories at the Mote facility in order to expand coral reef research.