Law Firm Adds New Health Care Attorney

Dr. Steven Brownlee Image: Courtesy Katelyn Pforzheimer

The Sarasota law firm of Williams Parker recently hired Dr. Steven Brownlee in its expanding health care practice. Brownlee has several years of experience assisting health care providers throughout Florida with operational and regulatory matters. He assists clients in professional licensing, compliance planning, Medicare and Medicaid issues and appeals, Drug Enforcement Administration issues and more. He received his undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University and attended medical school at Temple University. He completed an internal medicine internship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Mercy Hospital and later decided to pursue his interest in health care policy and administration, obtaining a master of business administration from Carnegie Mellon University and a juris doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law.