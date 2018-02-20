Forum to Weigh Civil Rights, Religious Freedom

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College will host an interactive forum on the question of whether a baker has the legal right to refuse to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. The debate is based on a pending Supreme Court decision in a case in which a Colorado cake shop refused to make a wedding cake for two men because of the owner's opposition to gay marriage. Robert Levy, an attorney and the chairman of the Cato Institute and the director of the Institute for Justice, the Foundation for Government Accountability and the Forum Club of Southwest Florida, will present in support of the baker’s rights. William Goodman, a civil rights attorney and the former director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, will represent the rights of the same-sex couple. Barry Waldman, an attorney with practice in personal injury, labor law and alternative dispute resolution, will moderate. The event takes place 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Registration is free.