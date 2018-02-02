Van Wezel Foundation Selects New Chief Operating Officer

Jim Selinski Image: Courtesy Jake Hartvigsen

The Van Wezel Foundation, the 501(c)(3) that supports arts education in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, recently promoted Jim Selinski to chief operating officer. Selinski joined the foundation in 2015 as chief development officer responsible for growth and development strategies. Over the past two years, he has been a member of a foundation team that has raised over $11 million in major gifts, while also boosting annual fund activities.