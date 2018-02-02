Unemployment Rate Steady

The American unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent while the economy added 200,000 jobs in January, according to new numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment continued to trend up in construction, food services and drinking places, health care and manufacturing, according to the data. The number of long-term unemployed Americans (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) stood at 1.4 million in January and accounted for 21.5 percent of the overall unemployed.