Sarasota Politician Named to Amtrak Board

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

President Donald Trump on Friday appointed state Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, to the Board of Directors of Amtrak, which manages passenger rail service along 21,000 miles in 46 states. In addition to serving in the Florida Legislature, Gruters is the chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, which has twice given Trump its Statesman of the Year award. Gruters also served as Trump's Florida campaign chair during his presidential run. More than 31 million passengers ride Amtrak each year.