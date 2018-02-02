  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Transportation

Sarasota Politician Named to Amtrak Board

President Donald Trump on Friday appointed state Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, to the Board of Directors of Amtrak.

By Staff 2/2/2018 at 3:58pm

Joe gruters ohm9vc

State Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota

Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

President Donald Trump on Friday appointed state Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, to the Board of Directors of Amtrak, which manages passenger rail service along 21,000 miles in 46 states. In addition to serving in the Florida Legislature, Gruters is the chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, which has twice given Trump its Statesman of the Year award. Gruters also served as Trump's Florida campaign chair during his presidential run. More than 31 million passengers ride Amtrak each year.

Filed under
transportation, Amtrak, politics, Biz Daily, Donald Trump, Joe Gruters
Show Comments

Related Content

Energy

Trump Approves New Tariff on Imported Solar Panels

01/24/2018 By Staff

Hurricane Maria

Federal Government to Help Florida Pay for Sheltering Displaced Puerto Ricans

10/09/2017 By staff

New Hotel

A Sneak Preview of the Brand-New Westin Sarasota

07/25/2017 Edited by Susan Burns

The SEEN

Photos From the Sarasota Chamber's Small Business Awards

06/26/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Wing Fest at JDub's, a Jazz Brunch at Louies Modern, and Other Local Dining Events

01/31/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Shack Attack

Shake Shack Is Coming to Sarasota

01/30/2018 By Megan McDonald

Restaurant News

The Coolinary's Hungarian-Focused Menu is a Winner

01/29/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Hospitality

Turnover in the Restaurant Industry Remains High

01/26/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Philanthropy

Van Wezel Foundation Selects New Chief Operating Officer

11:12am By Staff

Superbowl LII

Mote Manatees Predict the Winner of Super Bowl LII

02/01/2018 With Ashley Cooper

Star Power

Woody Harrelson Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

02/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Feb. 1-7

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Sarasota Orchestra Black & White Gala

02/01/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

First Act

Theatre Odyssey's 6th Annual "Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival" Kicks Off This Weekend

01/31/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Fashion & Shopping

Pucker Up

Beauty Educator, Makeup Artist and Former TV Producer Sylvia Russell Launches PUCKERD

02/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Louis Vuitton Store Coming to Sarasota Mall

02/01/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Red Brigade

Trend Report: Red

01/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Author, PR Wiz and Certified Life Coach Pat McKanic Shares Her Beauty Secrets

01/18/2018 By Heather Duhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Homebuilder Picks New Office Manager

02/01/2018 By Staff

Design

Sarasota Company Completes Interior Design for New Aruba Condos

01/30/2018 By Staff

Honors

Lakewood Ranch Manager Named 'Lifestyle Director of the Year'

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds Agent in Palmer Ranch Office

01/30/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: California Contemporary in San Remo

01/26/2018 By Robert Plunket

Take It Outside

Three Gorgeous Outdoor Kitchens

01/25/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Transportation

Sarasota Politician Named to Amtrak Board

3:58pm By Staff

New hires

Nonprofit Living Center Hires Seven

11:06am By Staff

Data

Unemployment Rate Steady

10:59am By Staff

Living on the Edge

Do Rising Car Loan Defaults Signal a Precarious Economy?

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Networking

Economic Development Corporation Holds Barbecue Feb. 22

3:10am By staff

Superbowl LII

Mote Manatees Predict the Winner of Super Bowl LII

02/01/2018 With Ashley Cooper

Travel & Outdoors

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Insider's Guide 2017

Insider's Guide: Outdoor Resources

11/30/2017

Insider's Guide 2017

Sarasota Bay Explorers Voyages Reveal Mesmerizing Marine Life

11/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Health & Fitness

Sneak Preview

Will Reeve to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon Feb. 9

02/01/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Nonprofit That Serves Those with Disabilities to Add New Therapeutic Pool

01/30/2018 By Staff

Construction

Assisted-Living Facility Announces Modernization Project

01/25/2018 By Staff

Health care

Thoracic Surgeon Joins Physicians Network

01/23/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2018

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

01/23/2018 By Susan Burns

New hires

Human Services Nonprofit Names New Fiscal Agent

01/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe