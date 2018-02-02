New hires
Nonprofit Living Center Hires Seven
Plymouth Harbor recently hired Stephanie Leathers, Marty Martel, April Gillespie, Brian Bly, Elizabeth Goldsmith, Sande Esparza and Alena Scandur.
Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay recently made a series of new hires. The nonprofit living center hired Stephanie Leathers as administrator of assisted living and memory care; Marty Martel as director of maintenance; April Gillespie as director of nursing for assisted living, memory care and home care; Brian Bly as construction superintendent; Elizabeth Goldsmith as health and fitness specialist; and Sande Esparza and Alena Scandura as housekeeping supervisors.