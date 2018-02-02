Nonprofit Living Center Hires Seven

April Gillespie Image: Courtesy Kathy Messick

Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay recently made a series of new hires. The nonprofit living center hired Stephanie Leathers as administrator of assisted living and memory care; Marty Martel as director of maintenance; April Gillespie as director of nursing for assisted living, memory care and home care; Brian Bly as construction superintendent; Elizabeth Goldsmith as health and fitness specialist; and Sande Esparza and Alena Scandura as housekeeping supervisors.