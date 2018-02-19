  1. News & City Life
Texas Congressman to Headline Democratic Party Fundraiser

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, will deliver the keynote speech at the Sarasota County Democratic Party's 2018 Kennedy-King Dinner.

By Staff 2/19/2018 at 2:03pm

Joaquin castro o1zrf4

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

Image: US Government/Wikimedia Commons

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, will deliver the keynote speech at the Sarasota County Democratic Party's 2018 Kennedy-King Dinner, which runs 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Hyatt Regency, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. A San Antonio native, Castro has served in Congress since 2013 and before that spent 10 years in the Texas legislature. The event will also honor recently retired Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida CEO Barbara Zdravecky and restauranteur Steve Seidensticker and the Seidensticker family. Tickets are $75-$125.

