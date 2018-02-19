Nonprofits
Salvation Army Picks New Board Chair
The Salvation Army Advisory Board in Sarasota recently selected Dale Woodling as its board chair. Woodling will serve a two-year term. At the same time, outgoing chair Neil Scott was thanked for his service, executive committee member Paul Sutton became vice-chair and Nicholas Roberts began a term as board secretary. New executive committee member, Dr. Kitty Galica, was installed as treasurer and Mike Martella was confirmed for a three-year term. The Salvation Army helps individuals meet basic needs by providing emergency and intermediate shelter, food, clothing, counseling, training and health care.