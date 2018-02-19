New Educational Facility at Robinson Preserve Opens

The Mosaic NEST (Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology) facility at Robinson Preserve Image: Courtesy Manatee County

Manatee County last week opened its new Mosaic NEST (Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology) facility at Robinson Preserve, 1704 99th St. W., Bradenton. The NEST is an elevated tree house education center featuring classrooms for environmental programs that is surrounded by 150 acres that, when completed, will include canoe and kayak launches, mangrove islands, a 5K track, a jogging and walking trail, freshwater ponds for a sport fish nursery, restored wetlands and a connection to the existing preserve. The property was acquired for Manatee County by the Conservation Foundation through funding by the Mosaic Company Foundation.