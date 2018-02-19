Sports Academy Looking to Hire 250-Plus

Bradenton’s IMG Academy is looking to fill more than 250 full-time, part-time and summer job openings during a career fair that will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the IMG Academy Field House, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton. Participating departments include operations, athletics, coaching, academics, student services and more. Register for the fair online for free.