Anna Maria Residence Nominated for Mies Crown Hall Prize

The Sarasota architecture firm Halflants + Pichette has received notification from the Illinois Institute of Technology, the celebrated Chicago architecture school, that the Anna Maria Residence was nominated for the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize.

The home was featured on the cover of Sarasota Magazine in October 2017.



The Mies Crown Hall Prize is awarded biennially to illuminate exemplary built work completed in North and South America. Projects were anonymously nominated by a council of experts whose work has had a significant impact on the theory and practice of architecture throughout the Americas. The projects will be featured in a symposium in Chicago at S.R. Crown Hall, a 1956 structural and architecture feat designed by Mies van der Rohe.