What Do You Think Should Happen to the Sarasota Bayfront?

Downtown Sarasota Image: Shutterstock

Leaders of the private planning effort known as The Bay Sarasota and design and planning firm Sasaki are seeking the public's feedback for ways to improve the environmental and economic sustainability of the 53 acres along U.S. 41 between Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street. Sasaki is planning to use the feedback to develop options for that area. It will present them at April's community open house.

To take the survey, click here.