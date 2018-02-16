Construction
New Wealth Management Headquarters Completed
Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. recently completed a 10,000-square-foot retail and office building in downtown Venice for Pinkerton Private Wealth. Located at 304 W. Venice Ave., Venice, the two-story building houses the headquarters for Pinkerton and four ground-level retail suites. The second floor features professional office space. Seaside Chic Boutique, Tangi&Jess and Venice in Vogue Boutique will occupy some of the building's spaces.