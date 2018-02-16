New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

Inside Hand Picked SRQ Image: Courtesy Jesse White

Hand Picked SRQ, a new pop-up store, recently opened in the Burns Court neighborhood at 307 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota. The brainchild of Jesse White, the owner and founder of Sarasota Architectural Salvage, the store sells vintage, recycled and hand-crafted furniture and home accessories. The store offers wine by the bottle every day and wine tastings from 4 to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Hand Picked SRQ will close on Saturday, March 31.