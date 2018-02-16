Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

Feb. 17

Head over to Canned Ham Vintage in the Rosemary District for this monthly market, held the third Saturday of the month from November-April. Dedicated to keeping the charm and character of the Rosemary District alive, this month's vendors include Bowl'd Life, Chili Head Salsa Co., Bohemian Reves, The Darling Market, Dirty Denim, Boba Fresca, Orange Grove Vintage, Hempworx, Every Child Inc., ALSO Youth and Recover T. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 24

Come out to JDub's Brewery as 73° Degree Flea hosts its third monthly market. Wind down with chill vibes as you shop local businesses and handmade artists. Along with musical entertainment, you'll also get to experience live art. Come with an appetite to munch on goodies from local food and dessert vendors, and bring the kids and have them decorate their own #srqrocks. Monies raised will be donated to a local nonprofit. This event takes place from 2–6 p.m.

Feb. 24

Come enjoy a marketplace for eclectic, chic, salvaged, coastal, re-purposed, vintage and epicurean treats, treasures and art—all in the Bohemian spirit. Vintage clothes, art, photography, ceramics, jewelry, prints etc. Come stroll the tree lined streets of downtown Sarasota and these eclectic creations. This event takes place in Downtown Sarasota at Five Points Park from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Through Feb. 28

You don't want to miss this one: enjoy up to 50 percent off on rarely discounted modern and contemporary furniture brands, including Herman Miller, Knoll and more. Visit Home Resource's Central Avenue shop Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Through February

Rue will be closing its downtown Sarasota store this month, and is offering great deals on merchandise—up to 75 percent off designer clothing and accessories. Browse the racks at 1439 Main Street.

Through March 31

Burns Court's Hand Picked SRQ, located on Orange Avenue, is a unique collaboration from Sarasota Architectural Salvage's Jesse White and local artists, featuring vintage, recycled and handcrafted furniture and accessories for the home. Stop by for a special "Pop-Up Party" on Feb. 21 from 4-7 p.m.