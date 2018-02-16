Health Care Company's Building Sold for $2.2 Million

9024 Town Center Parkway, Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

DJ Swamp II Properties LLC recently purchased a two-story, 18,524-square-foot building on 1.9 acres at 9024 Town Center Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, from EM Squared LLC and Louann Holdings LLC for $2.2 million. The health care communications company Ascom has anchored the property since 2012. DJ Swamp II Properties LLC is led by David Sessions, president and CEO of Willis Smith Construction, and David Carey, the contractor’s chief financial officer. Ian Black and Steve Horn of Ian Black Real Estate had the listing on the property and represented the seller in the transaction. Nick DeVito of Ian Black Real Estate represented the buyer.