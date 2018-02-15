  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 9 Things to Do: Feb. 15-21

Barry Manilow at the Van Wezel, Orioles Sarasota Springfest, Thunder by the Bay and lots, lots more.

By Ilene Denton 2/15/2018 at 2:52pm

Barry manilow press photo qig8yn

Barry Manilow

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Barry Manilow

Feb. 16

The Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning superstar showman makes his Van Wezel debut in support of his newest album, This is My Town: Songs of New York. Buy a ticket for the concert only, or splurge and attend the Van Wezel Foundation gala, which includes prime seating, an elegant pre-show dinner and post-show party. See what he talked about with our own Kay Kipling here.

Ed smith stadium exterior yozzi2

Ed Smith Stadium

Image: Steve Hall © Hedrich Blessing 2012

Orioles Sarasota Springfest at Ed Smith Stadium

Feb. 17

Spring is in the air, and that means spring training baseball. The Orioles invite everybody out to Ed Smith Stadium Saturday morning for its annual Springfest. Watch pitchers and catchers in action on the back fields, catch a Q&A with 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Finalist Trey Mancini, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark and try your hand in a “Pitch for Charity” benefiting All Faiths Food Bank. Oh boy! Free admission.

Motorcycles shutterstock.com sg07sg

Image: Shutterstock.com

Thunder by the Bay

Feb. 15-18

Get ready. The full-throttle motorcycle festival hits the Sarasota County fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday with a classic bike show, stunt riders, a Miss Thunder by the Bay contest, live music, food and more. To get you in the mood, the Born to Be Wild kickoff party is Thursday night at Michael’s On East and there’s a Bikes on Main block party Friday night on Main Street in downtown Sarasota.

Fst constellations ihjhxn

Chris Tipp and Alexis Hyatt in Constellations.

Image: Matthew Holler

Constellations

Opening Feb. 21

Florida Studio Theatre’s intriguing, edgy Stage III series continues with this two-character drama billed as an “unusual love story of infinite possibilities and the difference between choice and destiny.” The New York Times calls it “a magnificent work.” Through March 16 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre. 

Sarasota opera carmen i9o6vd

Tenor Cody Austin as the soldier Don José and mezzo soprano Lisa Chavez in the title role of Sarasota Opera’s production of Carmen.

Image: Rod Millington

Sarasota Opera presents Carmen

Opening Feb. 17

George Bizet’s gorgeous opera about the ill-fated, all-consuming love between a spirited gypsy and a corporal. If you know only a couple of opera songs, you certainly know “The Toreador Song” and Carmen’s famous “Habanera.” 

Gil shaham photo by christian steiner lr zfwfsl

Gil Shaham

Image: Christian Steiner

Gil Shaham and Akira Eguchi

Feb. 21

More first-class classical music from the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series Wednesday evening at the Van Wezel: Grammy Award-winning violinist Gil Shaham and rising star pianist Akira Eguchi in a program that includes works by Prokofiev and Bach.

Van wezel the hot sardines yerdxx

The Hot Sardines

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Hot Sardines

Feb. 18

Hot jazz from this rollicking eight-member musical ensemble, making their Van Wezel debut.

Somi nimt0e

Somi

Image: Robert Allen Mayer

Ringling New Stages: Somi – Petite Afrique

Feb. 16-17

This year, the Ringling Museum’s New Stages performance series focuses on world music, and this vocalist/songwriter, born to Rwandan and Ugandan parents and founder of the nonprofit New Africa Live, is a perfect example. Two performances Friday and Saturday evening in the Ringling’s Historic Asolo Theatre.     

Fsu asolo conservatory the rehearsal irhtha

Andrew Hardaway in The Rehearsal.

Image: Courtesy FSU/Asolo Conservatory

The Rehearsal

Feb. 20-March 11

Next up for the talented actors of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: The Rehearsal, Jean Anouilh’s The Rehearsal, a comedic satire about class, love and sex in the French aristocracy. Tuesday night is the “pay what you can” preview performance.

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

