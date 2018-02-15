Van Wezel Foundation Receives $10 Million Donation

Herta Klauser Cuneo Image: Courtesy Erin Guzzo

The Van Wezel Foundation recently received a $10 million legacy gift from the estate of Herta Klauser Cuneo, who died last September. Cuneo first became involved with the foundation in 2005 and later signed on as one of the first members of The Founders Society, an elite circle of donors. Born in Munich into a circus family, Cuneo would rehearse and train wild animals alongside her family. She eventually became known as “Goldie Locks” in her family’s act, “The Klauser Bears," and became widely regarded as one of the greatest bear trainers of all time. The Van Wezel Foundation supports the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with a focus on children's arts education.