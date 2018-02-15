New Evening Farmers' Market Debuts Next Week

The organizers behind the downtown Sarasota farmers' market are creating a new Thursday evening market in the Rosemary District. Dubbed the Rosemary Sunset Market at CitySide, the market will run 5-8 p.m. for eight Thursdays, beginning Feb. 22. The market will consist of up to 40 Sarasota Farmers Market vendors, including Worden Farm, Homestead Hydronponic Farm, prepared food vendors and artisans. The market will also include live music, kids' activities and food demonstrations. The market will be located at 700 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota.