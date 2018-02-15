  1. Eat & Drink
New Evening Farmers' Market Debuts Next Week

The organizers behind the downtown Sarasota farmers' market are launching a new Thursday evening market in the Rosemary District.

By Staff 2/15/2018 at 2:01pm

Farmers market zfwsk1

Image: Shutterstock

The organizers behind the downtown Sarasota farmers' market are creating a new Thursday evening market in the Rosemary District. Dubbed the Rosemary Sunset Market at CitySide, the market will run 5-8 p.m. for eight Thursdays, beginning Feb. 22. The market will consist of up to 40 Sarasota Farmers Market vendors, including Worden Farm, Homestead Hydronponic Farm, prepared food vendors and artisans. The market will also include live music, kids' activities and food demonstrations. The market will be located at 700 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota.

CitySide, Rosemary District, food, retail, Biz Daily, farmers markets, Sarasota Farmers Market
11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

