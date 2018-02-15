Amazon Hiring at Its Ruskin Facility

Amazon is holding a hiring event to hire part-time seasonal associates for its Ruskin location. The job fair takes place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Goodwill Manasota's corporate campus, 2705 51st Ave. E., Bradenton. Amazon is seeking to fill part-time night shift positions. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have earned their high school diploma or equivalent. Offers will be made on the spot. For more information, click here.