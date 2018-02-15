Accountants Earn New Nonprofit Certifications

Regina Klein Image: Courtesy Lesley Hatfield

Two employees at the accounting firm CS&L CPAs, Jeff Gerhard and Regina Klein, recently earned the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' Not-for-Profit Certificate II. The certificate demonstrates an in-depth understanding of complex accounting and financial reporting, tax compliance, governance and assurance matters in a variety of nonprofit settings. Klein has also earned the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' Advanced Single Audit Certificate. That certificate demonstrates one's knowledge of the Uniform Grant Guidance. She joins Gerhard among the firm's audit professionals who hold this certification. Gerhard is based in the firm’s Bradenton office; Klein is based in the Sarasota office. The firm also has an office in Tampa.