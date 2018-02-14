Education
School Tax Referendum to Be Discussed March 8
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon panel will discuss the upcoming Sarasota County school tax referendum vote.
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon panel will discuss the upcoming Sarasota County school tax referendum vote. Participants include Dan DeLeo, an attorney with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP; Pat Gardner, the president of Sarasota Classified Teachers Association; and Eric Robinsion, a member of the Sarasota County school board. The March 20 vote will decide whether or not the county continues to levy a 1-mill property tax that funds 13 percent of the school system's operating budget. The luncheon takes place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.