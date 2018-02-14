School Tax Referendum to Be Discussed March 8

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon panel will discuss the upcoming Sarasota County school tax referendum vote. Participants include Dan DeLeo, an attorney with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP; Pat Gardner, the president of Sarasota Classified Teachers Association; and Eric Robinsion, a member of the Sarasota County school board. The March 20 vote will decide whether or not the county continues to levy a 1-mill property tax that funds 13 percent of the school system's operating budget. The luncheon takes place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.