Law Firm Opens New Sarasota Office

Fletcher Rush Image: Courtesy farr.com

Farr Law Firm on Wednesday opened a new office in Sarasota that will be headed by attorney Fletcher Rush. Founded in 1924, Farr Law Firm is now the largest law firm in Charlotte County, with clients that span a range of industries, including banking, finance, real estate, construction, health care, manufacturing, government, retail and more. Farr Law Firm serves clients throughout Southwest Florida, from Naples to Sarasota.