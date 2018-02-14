In-Home Care Provider Opens Sarasota Office

Kelly Brown

Image: Courtesy Megan Gill

The in-home care provider ComForCare recently opened a Sarasota office led by local owner Kelly Brown. The company provides non-medical home care to the area’s older residents and those who are disabled or recovering from injuries or surgery. Services include senior companionship, personal care, mobility assistance, light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, medication reminders, family respite care and more, based on each individual’s needs. Brown has 30 years of experience working for Fortune 500 companies. ComForCare has more than 200 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.