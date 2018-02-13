Window, Door Manufacturer Names New Vice President

Venice's PGT Innovations recently hired Ted Rock as senior vice president of shared services and commercial. In his new role, Rock will oversee information technology, strategic purchasing, field service and the company's commercial division, as well as provide support for future acquisitions. With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Rock has a background in operations management, process improvement, workforce development, strategic planning, revenue optimization and business development. Before joining PGT, he served as chief operations officer for the Texas window manufacturer Atrium Corporation.