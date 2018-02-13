  1. News & City Life
New hires

Window, Door Manufacturer Names New Vice President

Venice's PGT Innovations recently hired Ted Rock.

2/13/2018

Pgt innovations ngkred

Image: Courtesy pgtwindows.com

Venice's PGT Innovations recently hired Ted Rock as senior vice president of shared services and commercial. In his new role, Rock will oversee information technology, strategic purchasing, field service and the company's commercial division, as well as provide support for future acquisitions. With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Rock has a background in operations management, process improvement, workforce development, strategic planning, revenue optimization and business development. Before joining PGT, he served as chief operations officer for the Texas window manufacturer Atrium Corporation.

Environment

Nature Center Reopening After Months of Hurricane Cleanup

1:37pm By Staff

