Politics
Panel Discussion Covers Shifting Policies Toward Cuba
The event includes former U.S. diplomat Vicki Huddleston and Stephen Kay, the director for the Americas Center at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
A panel discussion focused on America's revised policies toward Cuba has been set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The panel includes former U.S. diplomat Vicki Huddleston; Stephen Kay, director for the Americas Center at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; David Seleski, president of Stonegate Bank; Collin Laverty, president of Cuba Educational Travel; David Kotok, chief information officer at Cumberland Advisors and Global Interdependence Center board member; and Karen Holbrook, executive vice president at USF. The event is a collaboration between USF Sarasota-Manatee, the Global Interdependence Center, Cumberland Advisors, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Research One and USF World. Tickets are $50.