Panel Discussion Covers Shifting Policies Toward Cuba

A panel discussion focused on America's revised policies toward Cuba has been set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The panel includes former U.S. diplomat Vicki Huddleston; Stephen Kay, director for the Americas Center at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; David Seleski, president of Stonegate Bank; Collin Laverty, president of Cuba Educational Travel; David Kotok, chief information officer at Cumberland Advisors and Global Interdependence Center board member; and Karen Holbrook, executive vice president at USF. The event is a collaboration between USF Sarasota-Manatee, the Global Interdependence Center, Cumberland Advisors, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Research One and USF World. Tickets are $50.