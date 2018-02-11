New Nonprofit Fundraising and Scholarship Alliance Forms

From left to right: Linda Gross, Paula Kee, Ida Zito, Marisa Fowler, Janice Zarro, Martha Harrison, Jean Weidner-Goldstein and Margaret Wise Image: Courtesy Linda Gross

The Sarasota nonprofit Designing Women Boutique recently formed a strategic fundraising, scholarship and mentoring alliance with six Sarasota charitable organizations. Known as GroundWorks, the initiative was inspired by Jean Weidner Goldstein, a Designing Women cofounder and steering committee member. The goal is to harness the sales power of the boutique and its estate liquidation services to increase ongoing education funds for six local nonprofits. Initial participating organizations include Girls Inc., The Out-of-Door Academy, Ringling College of Art and Design, the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and The Sarasota YMCA. The GroundWorks concept allows these groups to solicit donations from their own donor bases of high-end accessories, jewelry, handbags and art to be consigned on a VIP status through Designing Women.