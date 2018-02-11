Food Bank Plots Major Expansion of Fresh Produce Capacity

All Faiths Food Bank is planning a major overhaul of its operations and identity this spring, announcing that it is expanding its warehouse space to triple the amount of fresh produce it can accommodate and that it will roll out a new brand next month. The organization's new strategy will also include health care partnerships for pediatric screening for food insecurity, referrals of low-income adults with chronic diseases, stroke rehabilitation nutrition education and more. Last year, the nonprofit hired Colleen Reinert as strategic program officer to assist in combating hunger as a health issue. She brings knowledge in program planning, evaluation and research to the organization. “The hope is to bring about changes that cause the systemic inequalities for those living in poverty,” said All Faiths CEO Sandra Frank, according to a press release.