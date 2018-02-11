'Entrepreneur Expo' to Be Held Feb. 21

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is celebrating local business and entrepreneurs during its Entrepreneur Expo, to be held 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the school's Bradenton campus, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. The event will include representatives from the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and its Better Business Council, CareerSource Suncoast, SCORE, the University of South Florida Small Business Development Center, Spark Growth and State Colleg's Entrepreneurship Program. The event is designed to demonstrate the benefits of owning and managing a business.