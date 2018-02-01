  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 7 Things to Do: Feb. 1-7

Balletboyz at the Van Wezel, a water circus in Ellenton, Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits and more.

By Ilene Denton 2/1/2018 at 12:19pm

Andrew von oeyen zx0p7m

Andrew von Oeyen

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks

Feb. 2-4

Guest soloist Andrew von Oeyen performs Chopin’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Sarasota Orchestra in these Masterworks concert celebrating masters of impressionist composing: Ravel, Debussy and Chopin. Three performances Friday-Sunday at the Van Wezel.

Fst shakespeare kpacth

Dane Becker, Galen Murphy-Hoffman, Samantha Joy Pearlman, William Selby in Shakespeare's Greatest Hits.

Image: Matthew Holler

Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits

Opening Feb. 9

Love, lust, war, peace, life and death—William Shakespeare covered all the bases in his plays and sonnets, and FST Cabaret presents a lively musical revue of songs inspired by the Bard’s greatest hits. (Think “What a Piece of Work is Man” from Hair and “So In Love” from Kiss Me, Kate.) Through June 10 in FST’s Court Cabaret.

Hank willis thomas fat5u3

HANK WILLIS THOMAS The "how to guide" to living ('cause you're doing it wrong), 1999/2015, 2015  

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Hank Willis Thomas at The Ringling

Opening Feb. 11

Ten photographs by the internationally renowned conceptual artist, purchased by The Ringling in 2016, will be on exhibit through June 10. They’re part of his series, Unbranded: A Century of White Women, 1915–2015.”

Ovation at LWR

Feb. 3

Lakewood Ranch Main Street comes alive with the arts at this 11th annual street festival, with live mini-performances by the Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Youth Opera, Circus Arts Conservatory, LWR Ballroom Dance Club and many more.  

Choral artists of sarasota dth8cj

Choral Artists of Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Choral Artists of Sarasota

Carmina Burana in Motion

Feb. 3

An interesting twist of Carl Orff’s monumental choral masterwork when the 60-voice Choral Artists of Sarasota joins with Sarasota Young Voices and Sarasota Contemporary Dance to present Carmina Burana in Motion.

Balletboyz pboj9m

Balletboyz

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Balletboyz

Feb. 1 

A Van Wezel premiere for the innovative British modern dance troupe, led by former Royal Ballet dancers Michael Nunn OBE and William Trevitt OBE. 

Cirque italia fuoco 002 wjeyte

Cirque Italia

Image: Courtesy Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia

Feb. 1-4 

The world’s first water circus (!) comes to Palmetto for eight performances, complete with an avatar, a contortionist, a Wheel of Death, roller skaters and not one, but two, mermaids. Cirque Italia takes place under a Big Top at at the corner of Haben Boulevard and Riviera Dunes Way. Details here.

