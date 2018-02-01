Latino Nonprofit Selects New Manager for Education Initiatives

Juan Arcila Image: Courtesy UnidosNow

UnidosNow, a Sarasota nonprofit dedicated to helping Latinos achieve the American Dream, recently hired Juan Arcila as its manager of education initiatives. Arcila first became involved with UnidosNow by helping the organization with an event at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee; he later joined the organization's Board of Directors. Arcila, a first-generation Latino in the United States who comes from a low-income family and is the first member in his family to go to college, holds a bachelor's degree in public health.