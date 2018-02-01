Former Colin Powell Aide to Speak in Sarasota

Retired U.S. Army Col. Lawrence Wilkerson Image: US Embassy Canada/Flickr

Retired U.S. Army Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, an aide to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, will speak at the annual dinner of Florida Veterans for Common Sense, which takes place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at The Francis, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Wilkerson is the distinguished visiting professor of government and public policy at the College of William & Mary. He served 31 years in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam veteran; he served as Powell's chief of staff from 2002 to 2005. Florida Veterans for Common Sense is a nonprofit that works to support returning veterans and smart military policy. Tickets to the dinner are $75.