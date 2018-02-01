Engineering Software Company Building New Sarasota Office

A rendering of the new Codeware, Inc. facility Image: Courtesy Tracy Dawson

The Canada-based engineering software firm Codeware, Inc. recently picked Kellogg & Kimsey, Inc. to build a new corporate office building in Sarasota. The new two-story, 26,854-square-foot office building will include an 835-square-foot conference room and a mix of different-sized offices with open collaboration spaces for employees, plus an on-site fitness center. Carlson Studio Architecture, which has offices in Sarasota and Seattle, designed the building.