Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

Plus, join Heather at a give-back event at the store on Dec. 12, benefitting Toys for Tots.

By Heather Saba 12/7/2018 at 2:27pm

Heather Saba at the new Kendra Scott store at The Mall at University Town Center.

Image: Heather Saba 

For those of you who don't know, Kendra Scott opened a store recently at The Mall at University Town Center. I was so excited when I heard the brand was opening a store here and when I stopped in a few weeks ago for the soft opening, it was everything I’d ever hoped for—an entire store filled with gorgeous gemstone jewelry, at attainable prices.

If you aren't familiar with her, Kendra Scott designed her first line of jewelry in 2002. What started as a $500 project in her spare bedroom has now turned into a billion-dollar fashion brand. Known for her unique use of natural stones and custom-designed shapes (the Kendra Scott Design Lab in Austin, Texas is complete with casting, 3D printing and a library of product and materials), her timeless designs are a staple in anyone's wardrobe.

Join Heather for a charity event at Kendra Scott next Wednesday, Dec. 12, benefitting Toys for Tots.

Image: Heather Saba

Since she began her company, Scott has lived by three core values: family, fashion and philanthropy—and honestly, I know most of our community can totally relate to that (I certainly can!). She's created a brand and culture that authentically values giving back and making a positive difference in the community. With that philanthropic focus and her timelessly chic designs, opening a store in Sarasota couldn't be a better fit.

Given Scott's strong values in philanthropy, she created the "Kendra Gives Back" program, which allows community members to host in-store events for important causes, with 20 percent of those proceeds being donated directly to the cause. And that leads me some exciting news! I am honored to be hosting a give-back event at Kendra Scott on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Kendra Scott store at The Mall at University Town Center! From 4-7 p.m., come enjoy sips and sweets, shop with me, and most importantly, 20 percent of your purchase total will be donated to Toys for Tots. In addition to that, if you bring in a toy to donate, you'll get 15 percent off your purchase.

But until then, I've put together a Kendra Scott holiday gift guide to help with all your gift-buying needs. From home goods to jewels, neutral color stones to minimalist designs, as well as more colorful, statement pieces, there's something for anyone on your list.

Image: Heather Saba

4x4 photo frame in Crackle White Pearl, $195. // Medium antique brass jewelry box in White Lacquer, $150. // Metal crystal ring holder in Rose Gold, $125. // Holiday large tumbler candle, $65.

Image: Heather Saba 

Naomi gold double ring in platinum druzy/black druzy/rose gold druzy/iridescent druzy, $130.

Image: Heather Saba

Sunburst with pearl charm in gold, $45, plus 32-inch chain link necklace in gold, $80. 

Image: Heather Saba

Jasper gold statement earrings in ivory mix, $175. // Tessa gold stud earrings in abalone shell, $60. // Brooks gold ear climbers in smoky crystal, $90. // Thora gold hoop earrings in smoky crystal, $130. // Sadie gold stretch bracelet in ivory mix, $85. //Edie Gold Cuff Bracelet in ivory pearl, $65. // Elaina Gold Adjustable Chain Bracelet in White Pearl, $60.

Image: Heather Saba

Elyse ring in silver, $70. // Fazia ring in white diamond, $400. // Charmian silver drop earrings in amethyst dichroic glass, $80. // Go Beyond charm necklace set in vintage silver, $120. // Jack silver chain bracelet in lilac crystal, $75. 

Image: Heather Saba

Tessa, Lemmi and Sophia earrings gift set in rose Gold$140. // Karis rose gold stackable ring set, $85. // Nash rose gold adjustable bracelet in sable mica, $85. //Elisa rose gold pendant necklace in rose gold druzy, $65.

Sparkle and Shine

Kendra Scott Opens at The Mall at University Town Center

By Heather Saba

