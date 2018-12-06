Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 6-12

Brian Wilson Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dec. 11

The legendary Wilson brings classic Beach Boys Christmas songs (remember “The Man With all The Toys”?) and his personal Yuletide favorites to the Van Wezel along with long-time bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

SCD dancer Zoe Austin Image: Sorcha Augustine

Dec. 6-9

What’s the very newest in contemporary dance? Five rising choreographers who all happen to be members of Sarasota Contemporary Dance will show you this weekend at the fifth annual Voices of SCD. Five performances at the FSU Center’s Cook Theatre.

Dec. 8

Grab your spot at Bayfront Park, City Island or Centennial Park for the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The glittery yachts start crossing Sarasota Bay at 6 p.m.

Area students perform at Holiday Splendor at The Ringling. Image: Courtesy The Ringling

Dec. 6

Enjoy holiday music by area students in the Ringling Museum’s beautiful courtyard and Bolger Campiello; and browse through the Museum of Art, Circus Museum and Ca d’Zan during these extended evening hours. Free admission if you bring an unwrapped toy per guest for Toys for Tots.

Dec. 7

A carol sing-along, Christmas tree lighting and an appearance by old Saint Nick—it’s time for St. Armands Circle’s spectacular kick-off to the holiday season. Special in-store promotions all evening, and the fun starts at 5:30 p.m.

Sarasota Orchestra clarinetist Laura Stephenson Petty Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Dec. 5-9

Hum along to holiday favorites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and the “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker when the Sarasota Orchestra presents this festive holiday-themed concert. Five performances at Holley Hall.

The White Cottage at Historic Spanish Point Image: Courtesy Historic Spanish Point

Dec. 7- 8

Lots of special holiday events at Historic Spanish Point, starting Friday evening with a “Holiday Romance” party for those 21 and older, with a bonfire, s’mores, musical entertainment and cash bar. Saturday night is Family Movie Night, with an outdoor movie, arts and crafts and another bonfire. More fun on Dec. 15 and 31, too; check out all the events here.