The Pearl: Our Progress Photos Tell the Story

Our completion date is getting closer and is just a few short months away! With framing now complete and drywall installation ongoing, progress continues moving forward quickly. Finish selections have now been made for the second and third floor residences.

Now is the time to act if you want to be one of the lucky few to call this The Pearl home.

With only 8 luxury residences the project offers a unique alternative to many of the new buildings in Downtown Sarasota. In addition, because of its boutique size, individual garages, private elevator foyer entry, eleven-foot ceilings, premium finishes compared to the downtown standard and city and water views, The Pearl stands out amongst the competition.

Enjoy all that this incredible location brings you, close to the Ringling Bridge, St. Armand’s Circle, Marina Jack and all of the culture, dining and shopping options that living in downtown Sarasota has to offer but in the unique neighborhood of Golden Gate Point.

Ready for your private tour?

